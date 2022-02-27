Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $171,900.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.43 or 0.00276613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001567 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,867,629 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

