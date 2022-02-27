Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 26.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 22.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $37.30 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $584.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

