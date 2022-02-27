Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Mercury General stock opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mercury General by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

