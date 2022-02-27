Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will report $83.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.10 million and the lowest is $78.50 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $85.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $321.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.80 million to $322.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $328.05 million, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $330.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

VIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 284,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $29.74.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,081,000 after acquiring an additional 120,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 56,630 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

