Meridian Network Trading Up 0.2% This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $135,403.55 and approximately $29.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00277771 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004548 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.01230143 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.