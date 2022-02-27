Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.55 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

