Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.41-2.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 623,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,697. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after buying an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

