Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.38). Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 217.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million.

MESA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. 409,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,170. The firm has a market cap of $164.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 51.4% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

