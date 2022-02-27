Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

