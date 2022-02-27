Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Insmed were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

NASDAQ INSM opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Insmed (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.