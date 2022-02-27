Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,168 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.46 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.51.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.