Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,301 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

