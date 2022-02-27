Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,351 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,826,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,892,000 after buying an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,625,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of CLH opened at $96.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.45. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $546,645. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

