Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 224 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $354,734,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,664,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.62.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.11.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

