Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 8,120 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after buying an additional 667,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 379,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $190,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

JNPR opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

