MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $78.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,385 shares of company stock worth $762,289. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.