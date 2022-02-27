Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $198.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.56.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $176.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.24. Middleby has a 52 week low of $143.95 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

