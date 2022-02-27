Millennium Management LLC Acquires 49,364 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,364 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in RLI by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

RLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

