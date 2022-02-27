Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

