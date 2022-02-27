Millennium Management LLC Buys 54,873 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,873 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 40.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $84.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

DIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

