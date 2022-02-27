Millennium Management LLC Has $11.81 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.25. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

