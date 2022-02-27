Millennium Management LLC Has $12.29 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525,526 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

