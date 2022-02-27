Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INGN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $31.63 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $82.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.63 million, a PE ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

