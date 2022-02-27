MiMedx Group (MDXG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.95 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $555.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,238 shares of company stock valued at $348,266. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,032 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

