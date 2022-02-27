Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) One Day Volume Hits $91,884.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $40.96 million and $91,884.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $36.45 or 0.00097255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.93 or 0.06940313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,348.00 or 0.99659179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

