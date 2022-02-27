Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.53

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and traded as low as $35.67. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 152 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

