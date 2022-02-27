MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total value of $3,140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 626,197 shares of company stock valued at $76,355,719 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

