MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,366 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

COLD opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.98, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

