MML Investors Services LLC Buys 5,322 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283,547 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,893,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 339,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,399 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

