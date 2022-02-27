MML Investors Services LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of RDIV stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $43.73.
