Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $81.00 at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 46.47% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Moderna has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,513 shares of company stock worth $72,923,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $8,237,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $4,938,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

