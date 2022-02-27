MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,133,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,078,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 824,916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,979,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 797,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 782,718 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $985.67 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

