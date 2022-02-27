Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monro by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monro by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 766,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Monro by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 593,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $47.02 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

MNRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

