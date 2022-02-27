Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 239 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $176.55 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

