Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after purchasing an additional 718,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

