Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $324.97 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

