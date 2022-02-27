Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $2.66 Million in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 269,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $73.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.