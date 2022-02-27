Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,009.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 111,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CDK opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

