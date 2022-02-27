Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,356 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,244,000 after buying an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

