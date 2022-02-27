Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

