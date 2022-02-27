Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.