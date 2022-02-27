Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,120,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,697,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,636. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $324.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

