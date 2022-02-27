Morgan Stanley Acquires 45,374 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $33,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,054,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

DOC opened at $16.94 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

