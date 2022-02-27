Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $34,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 418.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 16.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,687,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $89.57 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,040. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

