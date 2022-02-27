Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,656,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $34,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $13.96 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

