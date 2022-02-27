Morgan Stanley Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $75.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $719,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $218,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 897.5% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

