Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 482.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $40.89 on Friday. Morphic has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morphic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Morphic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Morphic by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

