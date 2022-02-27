MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.87. 19,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,758,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

Several research firms have commented on MP. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 3.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

