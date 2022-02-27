Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

Several research analysts have commented on MTL shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL opened at C$12.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$9.90 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.