Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-$0.20 EPS.

MYGN opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

